Kelly Osbourne linked her dramatic weight loss to the profound grief following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, in July 2025. In an interview with the “Daily Telegraph,” she said she had not realized how much weight she had lost until she saw a photo from a rehearsal for the 2026 Grammy Awards.

“That’s not me,” Kelly said after receiving the photo. According to her, until then she had been unable to see the change in her body. “I was dead inside. I couldn’t even tell you what day of the week it was. I was just going through the motions because I didn’t know who I was anymore,” she said.

The television star said that instead of telling her directly that she needed help, people discussed her condition behind her back. The comments on social media were particularly painful. “I’ve never been treated so cruelly in my entire life,” Kelly Osbourne said.

Kelly Osbourne admitted that in the months following her father’s death, she had started drinking again, despite her previous struggles with addiction. “Whatever it took so I wouldn’t feel anything. I couldn’t bear the pain,” she said.

She described grief as a state that took her “to a place that even drugs and alcohol had never taken me.” Her mother, Sharon Osbourne, intervened and connected her with life coach Chris Miller, who Kelly said had helped her significantly.

She tried to hide the change in her appearance

Kelly Osbourne and Sharon attended the Grammy Awards in support of a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. Kelly later said that she had not felt well and was not sure whether she should have gone. She used wigs to conceal her face because she was self-conscious about her prominent cheekbones.

“It was terrifying. I didn’t know I looked like that. Every bone in my spine was visible,” she said in an interview in September. At the time, she said that she had regained 30 pounds.

The change in her appearance also sparked comments after she appeared at other events honoring her father, including the 2026 BRIT Awards. In March of the same year, Kelly also split from her fiancé, Sid Wilson.

Ozzy Osbourne died in July 2025 at the age of 76. His death certificate listed out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction. Kelly was among the family members who attended public events dedicated to the legacy of the Black Sabbath frontman.

At the beginning of March 2026, Kelly Osbourne had already responded publicly to criticism of her appearance, saying that she was going through one of the most difficult periods of her life.