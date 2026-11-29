Catherine, Princess of Wales, has become patron of The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and The Christie Charity – one of Europe’s leading cancer centres. The healthcare facility in Manchester cares for more than 60,000 patients each year and serves a population of around 3.2 million people.

“I am delighted to become patron and look forward to supporting the remarkable people who change the lives of patients and their families every day,” Kate said. She added that when facing a serious illness, hope and resilience are sustained not only by medical treatment, but also by the compassion, relationships and support surrounding the patient.

Visit to Manchester preceded the new role

The appointment follows the Princess’s visit to The Christie’s Wythenshawe site in June. At the time, she learned about the care provided to people living with or recovering from cancer, as well as services aimed at supporting their mental and emotional wellbeing.

Services supported by the charity include creative activities, a recovery garden, spiritual support and specialised assistance for teenagers and young adults with cancer. During the visit, Catherine also took part in marking a patient’s completion of chemotherapy treatment.

“The care we provide is centred on the person, not just their cancer,” said The Christie’s chief executive, Roger Spencer. According to him, the Princess’s interest will help draw attention to both the medical and human aspects of treatment.

Catherine speaks about life after diagnosis

The new role is also connected to the Princess’s personal experience. She announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, after undergoing abdominal surgery in January of the same year. In September 2024, she announced that she had completed chemotherapy, and was later described as being in remission.

In the documentary Heal, Catherine says that cancer changes a person physically, but also on a much deeper level. The film follows her participation in the National Three Peaks Challenge – climbing the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales within 24 hours. The route is around 37 kilometres long, while the total ascent reaches 3,064 metres.

“Healing is not just about fixing what is wrong. It is about finding a balance between effort and acceptance, between control and trust,” Catherine says in the film. Heal was broadcast on the BBC on 29 November, while its US premiere on NBC is scheduled for 30 November. Proceeds from its distribution will go to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which supports the hospital where the Princess received treatment.