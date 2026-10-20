Jennifer Lopez Has a "Casual" Relationship with Her Younger Co-Star Brett Goldstein

Jennifer Lopez and British actor Brett Goldstein are once again at the center of romantic relationship rumors. The 57-year-old singer and actress and the 46-year-old star of the series Ted Lasso, who co-star in the film Office Romance, are dating without any serious commitments at this stage, a source claims to Page Six.

The new allegations come after a series of joint public appearances by Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein and continued speculation about their relationship off-set.

According to the source, the two have a similar lifestyle and like to visit restaurants, parties and social events. He also drew comparisons to Lopez's ex-husband, actor and director Ben Affleck, who often looked visibly uncomfortable during their public appearances.

Additional attention was drawn to the recent appearance of Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein at a talent manager's party in Los Angeles on October 16. According to reports, the two arrived and left in the same car, although they entered the event separately.

The rumors surrounding the two Hollywood stars are not new. They intensified during the promotion of the romantic comedy Office Romance, in which Lopez and Goldstein play workaholics who start a secret relationship at work.

During the film's premiere in Los Angeles in May, the British actor rated his on-screen kiss with Jennifer Lopez a “12 out of 10“. The singer herself had previously described Goldstein as the best kissing partner she's ever worked with.

J. Lo made the comment back in October 2025 on the show Watch What Happens Live. At the premiere of Office Romance, the “Emmy“ Brett Goldstein returned the compliment and said that the high praise from his colleague made him feel “better than after winning the “Emmy“.

The behavior of the two on the red carpet also caused numerous comments on social networks, where fans began to suggest that their relationship may be more than professional.

The speculation began during the work on the film. Sources quoted by British media claimed that Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein demonstrated strong chemistry on the set, spent a lot of time together and often joked.

Another source claims that their closeness was also noticeable during the party after filming.

However, the actors themselves previously categorically denied having a romantic relationship. In an interview with Today, given during the promotion of the film, Jennifer Lopez said that almost every time she is seen with a man or working with someone, speculation begins that the two are a couple.

Brett Goldstein joked that it is enough for a person to simply stand near Lopez for such rumors to appear. When asked directly whether they meet outside the set, both of them answered in the negative. However, Goldstein does not hide that a strong professional relationship quickly developed between them. According to him, the chemistry between them appeared from their first meeting via video link.

The two have been spotted together outside of the film's promotional activities. In September 2024, they attended the Broadway production of Oh, Mary!, where they watched their colleague Betty Gilpin perform.

The new allegations about Jennifer Lopez's personal life come after the end of her marriage to Hollywood actor and director Ben Affleck. The two married in Las Vegas in July 2022, and a month later they organized a larger ceremony at Affleck's mansion in Georgia. Lopez filed for divorce in 2024 after two years of marriage.

This was the American singer and actress's fourth marriage. Before Ben Affleck, she was married to Ohani Noah, dancer Chris Judd, and singer Marc Anthony. From her marriage to Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez has twins, born in 2008.

Brett Goldstein, best known for his role as Roy Kent in the hit series Ted Lasso, is reportedly single after his split from actress Beth Rylance in 2022.

So far, neither Jennifer Lopez nor Brett Goldstein have confirmed the new claims that their relationship has turned romantic.