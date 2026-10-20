Ariana Grande mourns: she lost her 17-year-old dog Coco (PHOTOS)

American singer and actress Ariana Grande said goodbye to one of the longest-standing presences in her life. Her dog Coco has died at the age of 17, the 33-year-old star announced on Instagram, where she posted a series of photos and videos tracing their years together. The cause of death was not specified.

Coco was a part of Ariana Grande's life long before world tours, the “Grammy“ awards and her big movie roles. The dog, a cross between a dachshund and a German shepherd, has been with the singer since the early years of her career, when Grande starred in the Nickelodeon series Victorious. Coco also appeared in early videos by the singer, as well as in the videos for Put Your Hearts Up and Positions.

“The sweetest, most amazing, most beautiful Coco. I am so proud of you“, Ariana Grande wrote in her farewell message. The singer thanked her pet for her love and for the more than 17 years they spent together.

Grande added that Coco made every place more beautiful with her presence and concluded the post by saying that she will miss her every day and will always carry her in her heart.

In the post, the singer also tagged photographer and choreographer Ricky Alvarez, who shared the message on Instagram Stories. Alvarez and Grande dated in 2015 and 2016, and in recent months they have again attracted attention with their closeness.

Coco has been a part of Ariana Grande's life even before her world fame

Ariana Grande's love for animals has long been part of her public image. Over the years, she has adopted a number of dogs, including Toulouse, Myron, Strauss and Lafayette, and among her pets was the piglet Piggy Smalls.

In 2020, the singer also helped create the Los Angeles-based organization Orange Twins Rescue, which works to rescue and find homes for animals.

However, Coco holds a special place in this story. She has been with Grande since around 2010, when the future global pop star was best known as Kat Valentine from Victorious. Thus, the dog's life covers practically the entire path of the singer from teenage TV actress to one of the most recognizable performers of her generation.

The loss comes after the end of the Eternal Sunshine Tour

The news of Coco's death comes a little more than a month after the end of the massive Eternal Sunshine Tour. Ariana Grande performed her final concert on September 1 at The O2 in London, which ended a series of 41 concerts in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The singer performed ten shows at The O2 alone, making it her longest run of performances on a single stage during the tour.

During the final night, a visibly emotional Grande described the tour as one of the most beautiful and extraordinary experiences of her life and thanked the audience for their support. The Eternal Sunshine Tour kicked off on June 6 in Auckland and was the singer's first major concert tour since the Sweetener World Tour in 2019.

After the finale, Ariana Grande began a previously announced break from public engagements. The decision was not impulsive, the singer herself emphasized to her fans, but was made earlier as part of her intention to set clearer boundaries around her personal life. Her representative explained that the star needed a well-deserved break after the prolonged public attention to her.

The break also led to her cancellation of a planned participation in a revival of Stephen Sondheim's musical Sunday in the Park with George at London's Barbican Centre in 2027.

Ariana Grande returns to the cinema with Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller

Withdrawal from public appearances does not mean a complete absence of Ariana Grande from the screen. After the success of the Wicked films, the singer and actress now has her next big Hollywood role in the comedy Focker-In-Law, a new part of the Meet the Parents series.

In the film, Grande partners with two-time “Oscar“ winner Robert De Niro and comedian Ben Stiller reprise their iconic roles of Jack Burns and Greg Focker. Blythe Danner, Terry Polo, and Owen Wilson also return to the cast, with new additions Skyler Gisondo and Beanie Feldstein.

The film is directed by John Hamburg, who also wrote the previous three films in the series. Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller are also among the producers of the new production. Focker-In-Law will be released in US theaters on November 25, 2026, the day before Thanksgiving.

For Ariana Grande, the new film continues her increasingly visible return to acting after years in which her music career was the main focus. Meanwhile, Coco's loss closes a much more personal chapter in her life: a friendship that began before her worldwide fame and lasted for more than 17 years.