Celine Dion left Paris with 29 suitcases after concerts (VIDEO)

Celine Dion said goodbye to her beloved Paris with 29 suitcases after finishing the first series of concerts of her long-awaited return to the stage. The singer was photographed in front of the “Royal Monceau“ hotel, while employees loaded luggage into a van.

The Canadian star was accompanied by her 15-year-old twins Eddie and Nelson, as well as her little dog Madison. The singer carried the pet in her baggy green coat, and her look was completed with a burgundy bag and large sunglasses. Madison was adopted in early 2026.

The last concert of the first stage took place on Saturday in the “Plenitude Arena” in Nanterre, near Paris. The show lasted about two hours, and nearly 30 songs from the singer's French and English repertoire were performed.

Céline Dion quitte Paris, ses jumeaux à ses coatés ✨❤️ Le rideau est tombé, place aux adieux. Après le dernier concert de sa résidence parisienne, Céline Dion left the Royal Monceau, surrounded by her twin sons Nelson and Eddy. Une sortie très expectue par les fans qui, depuis des semaines, se relayaient derrière les barrières du palace pour apercevoir la diva québécoise. syndrome de la personne raide, ses derniers concerts completes remontant à 2020. — Paris Match (@ParisMatch) October 19, 2026

Among the performances were “My Heart Will Go On“, “The Power of Love“, “Because You Loved Me“ and “All by Myself“. Celine Dion also included her French hits „Pour que tu m'aimes encore“, „Encore un soir“ and „S'il suffisait d'aimer“. The finale was attended by over 30,000 people.

During the concert, the singer also performed her latest single „Bonjour, Pardon, Merci“. On stage were musical director and pianist Scott Price, a full band, a string quartet and a 16-piece choir.

The originally planned series was expanded to 16 nights due to the great interest. The next 10 concerts are scheduled for May 2027 in the same hall.

„This beautiful adventure ends tonight. But we will meet again in May. Until then, believe in yourself and don't give up on your dreams!“, Celine Dion told the audience.

According to the “Daily Mail“, the singer sold more tickets than any other artist in the history of the hall during the first series of concerts.

The concerts in Paris are Celine Dion's first major return to regular stage performances after years of health problems. In December 2022, she announced that she was suffering from stiff person syndrome — a rare neurological condition that can cause muscle stiffness and painful spasms.

Dion has postponed and canceled a number of performances due to her condition, including the remaining dates of her “Courage World Tour“. The Paris series was the singer's first opportunity to perform a series of full concerts in front of an audience again.