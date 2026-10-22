Jonathan Roy returns to Sofia for a concert next year

Just a few days ago, Canadian artist Jonathan Roy, who has dozens of hits behind him, made a big appearance on the show “The Voice of Bulgaria”, by making a surprise appearance at the castings in the dark. Performing one of his biggest hits Keeping Me Alive, which has over 40 million streams on Spotify, he instantly won the attention of all four coaches on “The Voice”.

“This was not just a performance, but a true triumph of music”, “So charismatic and captivating”, “Extraterrestrially talented and so down to earth, unpretentious, with a sense of humor” - these are just some of the hundreds of comments from the Canadian star's fans in our country after his surprising appearance on the music show.

The artist has already been to Bulgaria for two completely sold-out club performances at the invitation of Fest Team. “I think Bulgaria is beautiful, the mountains and the nature around them are incredible”, he said on the show and continued: “I would really like to do an outdoor concert here”. So, his wish is coming true, as next year Jonathan Roy is returning to Bulgaria for a big show.

After filling Hall 3 of the National Palace of Culture at the beginning of this year for a concert, part of his large-scale European tour, with which he presented his latest album Symphony of Doubts, the Canadian singer and songwriter will once again appear before the Bulgarian audience with his band on July 2, 2027 at Vidas Art Arena. Tickets for the event are on sale for Fest Club members and go on sale generally on the Ticket Station network tomorrow, October 23, at prices of 33 euros.

With seven albums behind him, Jonathan Roy continues to cross borders with his authentic and unadulterated sound. From his debut album What I’ve Become in 2009 to his latest, Symphony of Doubts, released last year, the artist has continued to evolve and break all kinds of music charts. In addition to his YouTube channel has over 350 million views and has over 420 thousand monthly listeners on Spotify, the artist has thousands of loyal fans around the world, and continues to reach new ones with his concerts.

“I'm here to connect and reach people on a deeper level. If I can make even one person feel seen and inspired, that's success for me“, says the artist himself. His live performances are a true emotional experience, saturated with sincerity and an intimate atmosphere. And his songs speak of love, hope and the search for oneself, telling captivating stories.

During his concert at Vidas Art Arena on July 2, 2027, the Bulgarian audience will have the opportunity to hear hits from Jonathan Roy's entire catalog, as well as songs from his upcoming new album Strangely Beautiful, which will be released early next year.