Actor Tom Skerrit, star of "Alien" and "Top Gun", dies at 93

Actor Tom Skerrit, known for his roles in "Alien", "Top Gun" and the TV series "Pickett Fences", has died at the age of 93. He died on Wednesday, October 21, of natural causes, his family announced. The death was also confirmed by his representative.

“While the world knew Tom through his remarkable acting career, we knew him for his sense of humor, curiosity, wisdom, generosity and the love he brought to our lives“, his family said in a statement.

The Captain of the “Nostromo“ and the instructor from “Top Gun“

Skerritt was born on August 25, 1933, in Detroit. Before starting his acting career, he served in the U.S. Air Force, attended Wayne State University“ and at the University of California, Los Angeles.

He made his film debut in 1962 in the military drama “War Hunt“, which also starred Robert Redford and Sydney Pollack. His breakthrough came with the role of surgeon Duke Forrest in Robert Altman's “M*A*S*H“ from 1970.

In Ridley Scott's “Alien“ from 1979, Skerritt played Captain Dallas, commander of the doomed spaceship “Nostromo“. Years later, he appeared in another iconic film – “Top Gun“, where he is Commander Mike “Viper“ Metcalfe, the instructor of Tom Cruise's character.

“When I read the script, one of the things I liked the most was that the woman becomes the heroine. I really liked that“, Skerritt said of “Alien“ in an interview quoted by Reuters.

“Emmy“ for „Pickett Fence“

One of Skerritt's most memorable roles is that of Sheriff Jimmy Brock in the series „Pickett Fence“, which aired between 1992 and 1996. For his performance, he was nominated twice for an „Emmy“, winning the award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series in 1993.

Among his other notable appearances are „The Turning Point“, „Steel Magnolias“, „The River of Life“, „Contact“, „The Kill Zone“, „Tears of the Sun“ and „Ted“. He has worked in film and television for more than six decades, often playing roles as soldiers, police officers, fathers and authority figures.

Tom Skerritt is survived by five children. He has been married three times.

Sources: apnews.com, au.variety.com, uol.com.br