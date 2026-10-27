DARA begins a new era in her career after deleting everything (VIDEO)

DARA revealed what is behind the deletion of posts from her Instagram account. The singer is starting a new period in her career, and the first step is the single “Bad Idea“, which is released on Friday, October 30.

The news comes with a short video and a personal message from the artist, who describes the last months after her participation in “Eurovision“ as extremely dynamic.

“It was real madness after “Eurovision“. Everything is happening so fast that I almost had no time to make sense of what was happening,“ admits DARA. However, she emphasizes that what has been experienced so far is only the beginning.

The singer reveals that during this period she has been working hard on what she calls a “new chapter“ and “new era“ in her career. She has not yet announced whether “Bad Idea“ will be a stand-alone single or part of a larger musical project, but her words suggest that more news will follow after the song.

DARA also outlines the idea behind her next creative period. According to her, her music has a mission to unite people and bring love, hope and faith in a better world.

She has a special message for people who feel misunderstood or have difficulty finding their place. “I am here for people who do not fit into a certain framework. If you're going through a tough time or haven't found your confidence yet, I welcome you with open arms“, the singer declares.

Thus, clearing her Instagram account turns out to be part of the transition to the next phase in her career. The first concrete sign for her now has a name and a date: “Bad Idea“ is released on October 30.

“This is just the beginning“, promises DARA.