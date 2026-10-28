Recipe of the day: Fasolada - Greek bean soup with vegetables

Required products:

​white dried beans - 400 g

water - 2.5 l

onions - 150 g

carrots - 250 g

celery stalks - 180 g

peeled tomatoes - 250 g

tomato puree - 1 tbsp.

olive oil - 45 ml

bay leaves - 2 pcs.

fresh rosemary - 2 sprigs

dried oregano - 1 tsp.

black pepper - 1/2 tsp.

salt - 2 tsp.

black olives - 90 g

white brined cheese - 120 g

bread - 300 g

Method of preparation:

Clean the beans, wash them and place them in a large bowl. Cover them generously with cold water and let them soak for 8 hours. This way the beans cook more evenly and in a shorter time. Drain and rinse the soaked beans. Transfer them to a deep saucepan, pour in fresh water and let them boil. The foam that forms is removed, then the bay leaves are added.

The beans are boiled under a slightly ajar lid for about 50-60 minutes. During this time, the onion is chopped into small pieces, the carrots are diced into small cubes, and the celery is sliced. The tomatoes are chopped if they are whole. When the beans are almost tender, the onion, carrots, celery, olive oil, and one sprig of rosemary are added to the pot. The soup is boiled for another 20 minutes over moderate heat, without boiling strongly.

The tomatoes, tomato paste, oregano, and black pepper are added. The tomato products are added after the beans have initially softened, because their acidity can slow down their cooking. Cooking continues for another 15-20 minutes. Finally, the bean salad is salted.

If it is too thick, add a little hot water. For a thicker soup, mash a small portion of the beans with a spoon against the side of the pot and stir back into the broth. Check for doneness by pressing a bean with a fork - it should be soft and creamy inside, but still hold its shape. Remove the bay leaves and the cooked rosemary sprig.

The bean salad is divided into bowls and garnished with crumbled white brined cheese, black olives and fresh rosemary leaves.

Sources: recepti.gotvach.bg