Harry Styles features couple who got engaged at his concert in new VIDEO

A concert surprise for Marivel and Frankie continued in Harry Styles' new music video. The couple who got engaged during his concert at “Madison Square Garden“ in New York City appear in the video for “Coming Up Roses“.

The video was released this week. In it, the former One Direction singer takes beginner ballroom dancing lessons with a group of strangers. Among them are a woman in a wedding dress, a waitress and a cowboy. At the end of the video, everyone poses for a group photo, and Marivel and Frankie are seen on the screen. Harry Styles hugs Marivel during the shot.

After the premiere, Marivel thanked the singer for the invitation and for the gesture towards the couple. “Thank you, Frankie, for an incredible evening“, she wrote, recalling the moment of the engagement.

Marivel shared a photo with her fiancé and Harry from the set, as well as a shot of the roses that the singer gave them. The flowers were accompanied by a note signed by Styles, saying: “I am so flattered to have been a small part“.

Marivel says that this was her first visit to a Harry Styles concert. Frankie proposed to her during the show, which she described as a special evening that she will remember forever. In her post, she added that it seems Frankie will be her companion forever.

Thus, the engagement that began among the audience at “Madison Square Garden“ is being continued on screen. Marivel and Frankie are now part of the story told in the video for the song “Coming Up Roses“.