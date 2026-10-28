Halle Berry slams ex Olivier Martinez on Instagram

Halle Berry has made a veiled but pointed jab at her ex-husband Olivier Martinez as the two continue their custody battle over their 13-year-old son. The actress posted a message on Instagram Stories suggesting that a father's attitude toward his child may be at the root of the disrespect for his mother.

“If children don't respect their mothers, the reason often lies in their relationship with their father,“ the shared text reads.

Berry did not mention Martinez by name or provide an explanation for the post. The actress then shared content dedicated to Black Cat Awareness Month.

The legal battle continues

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez divorced in 2015, but their custody battle over their son has dragged on for years. In 2023, the two reached an agreement for joint legal and physical custody after an eight-year court battle.

The conflict escalated in September when Martinez accused his ex-wife of assaulting and choking their child. At his request, the court granted him temporary primary physical custody, and he also requested a domestic violence restraining order, as well as sole custody. These are claims by Martinez that have not been proven by a final court decision.

Berry denied the allegations through her lawyer, who described them as “completely unfounded and intentionally misleading“. The statement also alleged that Martinez had displayed erratic and possessive behavior and interfered with the child's education and therapy.

What Halle Berry Wanted

The actress is demanding that the equal physical custody agreement be reinstated. At the same time, she wants sole custody of their son.

In court documents, Berry claims that the boy returns from time spent with his father "angry and aggressive," and accuses Martinez of dragging him into the conflict between the two and undermining her decisions as a parent.

Both parents, as well as their 13-year-old son, testified in the case. Berry Van Hunt's fiancé also testified, and her 18-year-old daughter, Nala, filed a statement in support of her mother.

“I have never seen my mother hit, slap, choke, grab, or in any way physically harm my brother,” Nala wrote in her statement.

Closing arguments in the case are scheduled for Oct. 27 in Los Angeles County District Court. A decision on the custody and restraining order motions is expected this week.