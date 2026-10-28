Bear runs through the streets of Blagoevgrad

A little bear was filmed running along a street in Blagoevgrad in the early hours of October 28. A security camera on a house recorded the animal running between cars and past residential buildings.

The street is located near Bachinovo Park, bTV Novinite reported. In the footage, the bear only moves along the roadway and briefly remains in the camera's field of view.

Other local publications indicate that the animal was spotted on Prespa Street in the area of the stadium. This information is not specified in the bTV material, which localizes the place only as an area near the “Bachinovo“ park.

It has not been established where the bear came from and whether its mother was nearby. There is no information about injured people or damage caused.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, struma.com, abcnews.bg