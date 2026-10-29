The last five participants who will enter "Traitors: Game of Traitors" have also been announced

On November 6 (Friday) at 8:00 PM on bTV, the second season of “Traitors: Game of Traitors“ begins, and the names of the 25 participants who will embark on the game of trust, strategies and betrayals are now clear. All of them will cross the threshold of the “Euxinograd“ palace and will face a test in which every decision can change the course of events, and trust is not always the best ally.

Who are the last five participants who will fight for victory in “Traitors: Game of Traitors“?

Olympic champion, captain of the legendary “diamond girls“ and one of the most successful Bulgarian competitors in rhythmic gymnastics - Simona Dyankova-Yanachkova is the embodiment of discipline, perseverance and champion spirit. In 2021, she led the national ensemble to a historic triumph at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where Bulgaria won its first Olympic title in rhythmic gymnastics. To the gold in Tokyo, Simona added a world title and numerous medals from the most prestigious international championships. After the end of her competitive career, she remains faithful to the sport and passes on her experience to the next generation of gymnasts.

In “Traitors: Game of Traitors“ Simona will face a challenge in which alliances are fragile and true intentions remain hidden. In the Palace of Secrets, the Olympic champion will search for a new formula for success – because here, good synchronization does not guarantee a common goal, and one wrong step can change everything. Will Simona be able to recognize the betrayal in time or can one wrong step prove fatal for her game?

Diplomat, economist and expert in international relations – Milen Keremedchiev is among the most recognizable Bulgarian analysts of world politics. In his career, he was Deputy Minister of Economy and Foreign Affairs, Consul General of Bulgaria in Dubai, National Coordinator of the Stability Pact for Southeastern Europe and Executive Director of “Bulgarian Posts“. Today, he is well known to the television audience for his analyses of key geopolitical events and his ability to unravel complex international relations.

In “Traitors: Game of Traitors“ Milen will find himself in a world of hidden interests, strategic moves and carefully measured words. In the Palace of Secrets, his diplomatic experience may prove to be a valuable advantage, but also a serious test - because here not every agreement is what it seems, and trust has its price. Will he be able to read other people's intentions, or will he himself become a master of secret alliances and deceptions?

A model with an international career, an amateur chef and one of the colorful faces of “My Kitchen is Number One“ – Stefani Laleva is distinguished by her bright individuality and unconventional view of the world. Born in Sofia, she lived and worked in London for years, and her professional path also took her to the fashion scenes in Paris and Milan. Her passion for plant-based cuisine brought her to the culinary reality show on bTV, where, together with her friend Kristina Boneva, she gained attention with her unconventional approach to cooking.

In “Traitors: Game of Traitors“ Stefani will have to rely on her intuition in a game in which a well-thought-out deception may be hidden behind a seemingly flawless facade. In the Palace of Secrets, she will look for the right allies, but she will also have to recognize other people's intentions in time. Will she be able to unravel the strategy of the others, or will she herself mix up the recipe for the perfect betrayal?

Actor, screenwriter, director and playwright - Emil Markov has an impressive career in cinema, television and theater. He has participated in over 30 Bulgarian and foreign film productions, and as the head screenwriter is behind emblematic shows and series such as “Canaleto“, “The Comedians“ and “Stolichani v pove“. He is the author of theater plays and participates in international theater projects.

In “Traitors: Game of Traitors“ Emil will find himself in a story in which the scenario is unpredictable and the true intentions of the characters remain hidden. In the Palace of Secrets, his experience in building characters and unraveling complex plots may prove to be a valuable asset. Will he be able to recognize those who skillfully hide their true faces, or will he himself write the script of the perfect deception?

Winner of a romantic reality show and a popular face on social networks - Mihaela Zinoviev wins viewers with her sincerity, emotionality and sense of humor. An accountant by education, she chooses to develop as an influencer. In 2024, together with her husband Ventsislav, she won the fifth season of “Edin za trauk“, and today the two are proud parents of a daughter.

In “Traitors: Game of Traitors“ Michaela will have to cope with the trials without the support of her closest person. In the Palace of Secrets, trust can turn out to be a dangerous trap, and the sympathy of others – the key to success. Will Michaela find the winning strategy, or will she become a victim of someone else's plan?

The last five participants join the already announced ones - Vanya Shtereva, Mila Mihova, Emil Konrad, Yordan Krachunov, Alexandra Zhekova, Tea and Naum Shopov, the brothers Georgi and Valentin Bratoevi, Stoyan Doychev, Nancy Karaboycheva, Maria Chakardakova, Nedelcho Bogdanov, Olga Modeva, Daniel Varbanov, Poli Genova, Chris from "Molets", Ventsi Mitsov, Kristin Kostova and Denislava Velkova, with whom the list of all 25 players is now complete. Who will be the Righteous and who will get the most dangerous role – of Traitors – in the new season of the game, viewers will find out on November 6 (Friday) at 8:00 PM on bTV.