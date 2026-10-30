On October 30, 1922, Mussolini took power in Italy

On October 30, 1922, Benito Mussolini arrived in Rome to take up the mandate to form a new Italian government. The meeting with King Victor Emmanuel III at the Quirinal Palace came after days of political crisis and the mobilization of fascist troops around the capital.

The date is often cited as the day Mussolini became prime minister. It is more accurate to say that he received the mandate then. The formal inauguration of his first government was on 31 October 1922, when the ministers took the oath before the king.

The March on Rome and the King's Decision

The Fascist mobilization began on 27 October. Between 25,000 and 30,000 supporters of the movement, known as the "Black Shirts", headed for Rome, occupying railway stations, administrative buildings and communications offices in various parts of Italy.

Prime Minister Luigi Facta prepared a decree declaring martial law. On 28 October, Victor Emmanuel III refused to sign it. The fact resigned, and the king chose to entrust the formation of a government to Mussolini, rather than use the army against the fascist troops.

Mussolini himself remained in Milan, while his supporters moved towards the capital. On October 29, the king invited him to take on the task of forming a cabinet. The next day, the fascist leader arrived in Rome and presented the composition of the future government.

The beginning of two decades of rule

Mussolini's first cabinet was not entirely fascist. It included representatives of various political forces, the army and the monarchist camp. This allowed Mussolini to begin his rule within the existing constitutional system, although his power was supported by the threat of violence and pressure from fascist formations.

On November 16, 1922, Mussolini presented his government to the Chamber of Deputies. In his speech, he stated: “I could have turned this dull and gray hall into a camp for the troops, but I did not want to.“ The speech shows both a demonstration of strength and his intention to present his rise to power as a choice made within the framework of state institutions.

In December 1922, the parliament granted the government broad powers to reorganize the tax system and public administration. The following year, legislative changes strengthened the Fascists' position, and after the 1924 elections, the political system was gradually transformed into a dictatorship.

Mussolini remained Prime Minister until 25 July 1943. His appointment on 30 October 1922 was a turning point for Italy and marked the beginning of a fascist regime that lasted for more than two decades.

Sources: upi.com, theguardian.com