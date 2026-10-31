Sara Draguleva attracted attention with a new photo in which her lips look visibly fuller. The actress and model, also known as the partner of singer Papi Hans, showed the change on social networks.

According to the publication, Draguleva shared that she had hyaluronic filler inserted. The shot quickly caused different reactions among users, with some of them stating that they preferred her previous look.

The change caused comments

The criticism is mainly directed at the volume of the lips. According to dissatisfied commenters, Draguleva looked good even without aesthetic correction, and the new change changes her familiar appearance.

At the same time, the decision to have such a procedure is personal. The reactions surrounding the photo show how much the appearance and standards of beauty are discussed when it comes to a famous person.

Hyaluronic fillers are a non-surgical aesthetic procedure used to shape and add volume to the lips. Immediately after their placement, there may be temporary swelling, which may change the final appearance in the first hours or days.

Sources: marica.bg, show.blitz.bg