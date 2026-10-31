Recipe of the day: Roasted chestnuts in foil, easy to peel

Required products:

fresh chestnuts - 500 g

salt - 1 tsp

water - for soaking

Preparation method:

Select healthy, firm and shiny chestnuts and wash them well with cold water. In a bowl of lukewarm water, dissolve a teaspoon of salt, then soak the chestnuts for about 20 minutes.

This step softens the outer shell and gives the nuts a light flavor. After soaking, remove the chestnuts and dry them carefully with a towel.

With a sharp knife, make a shallow slit on the protruding side of each chestnut. It can be in the form of a hick or a single cross-cut. It is important to split only the hard outer shell, without the knife going deep into the interior.

Then place a large sheet of aluminum foil in a pan and pour the chestnuts into the center. Gather the edges up and roll them up well, so that you get a tight bun. Wrap everything in a second sheet of foil. The tight closure retains the steam, which helps the skin to separate more easily after baking.

Place the pan in a preheated 200 degree oven. Bake the chestnuts for about 25-30 minutes.

When they are ready, remove the pan and open the bun carefully, as hot steam will come out of it. Cover the chestnuts with a clean towel and leave them for another 5 minutes.

Prepared this way, the chestnuts remain soft, juicy and aromatic, without drying out. They are suitable for serving warm, and the recipe can also be included in a richer autumn menu with other dishes with chestnuts.

Source: recepti.gotvach.bg