Chiang Kai-shek: The Leader Who Lost China and Retreated to Taiwan

On October 31, 1887, Chiang Kai-shek was born in Sikou, Zhejiang Province - a military and political leader whose name is inextricably linked to the division between China and Taiwan. He died on April 5, 1975 in Taipei, but his political legacy continues to influence the history of East Asia.

Chiang Kai-shek joined the Nationalist Party, or Kuomintang, in 1918. After the death of its founder, Sun Yat-sen, in 1925, he gradually took over the leadership of the movement. Between 1926 and 1928, he led the Northern Campaign - a military campaign against the warlords who controlled parts of China. His success allowed the Nationalists to establish a government in Nanjing and achieve partial political unification of the country.

From alliance with the Communists to civil war

As early as 1927, Chiang Kai-shek turned against the Chinese Communist Party. The repression of the Communists in Shanghai marked the beginning of a prolonged civil war. The Nationalist leader saw the Communist movement as a greater threat to the state than Japanese aggression, which was already growing in China at that time.

After the Japanese invasion in 1937, the Kuomintang and the Communists temporarily entered into an alliance against their common enemy. Chiang Kai-shek led China during the Second Sino-Japanese War, and the Nationalist government represented the country among the Allies. After Japan's surrender in 1945, the civil war resumed.

In 1949, Mao Zedong's forces defeated the Nationalists. Chiang Kai-shek retreated to Taiwan with the government of the Republic of China, military personnel, civil servants, and millions of mainland refugees. He long refused to give up the claim that his government represented all of China. As TIME magazine noted in a 1975 article, for him, the return of the mainland remained the “unchangeable national goal“.

The Authoritarian Ruler of Taiwan

In Taiwan, Chiang Kai-shek built a highly centralized and one-party system. Martial law was imposed in 1949 and remained in effect until 1987. The National Museum of Human Rights in Taiwan associates this period with the “White Terror“ - political persecution, arrests, military trials and executions of suspected opponents of the regime.

During his rule, Taiwan began a rapid economic modernization, developed industry and became a key ally of the United States in East Asia. However, these processes ran parallel to restrictions on freedom of speech, political pluralism and civil rights.

Therefore, Chiang Kai-shek is remembered in two different ways. For some, he is the leader who united a significant part of China, led the resistance against Japan and created the foundations of post-war Taiwan. For others, he remains a dictator who lost mainland China and ruled the island through a repressive regime. It is this contradiction that makes his name one of the most controversial in modern Chinese history.

Sources: history.com, time.com, theguardian.com