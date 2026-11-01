Maria Ilieva disguises herself as a top model for Halloween

Maria Ilieva chose a top model look for Halloween and shared a series of photos in which she posed with a blonde wig and a tight black outfit. “For Halloween I disguised myself as a top model“, the singer wrote in the post.

The focus is on the change in vision

The publication attracted interest mainly due to the visible change in the singer's figure. Thus, Maria Ilieva celebrated Halloween with an image different from her usual stage style, and the shots from the sunny destination became an occasion for comments about her appearance.

Source: marica.bg