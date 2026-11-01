Azis and Kiara Madzharova fueled rumors of a love affair (PHOTO)

Azis and singer Kiara Madzharova fueled rumors that they are in a love affair after they appeared together on the capital's "Oborishte" street. The reason for the speculation was the pop-folk artist's message to a joint photo: "My boyfriend! My love forever!". Kiara reacted with a big red heart.

Madzharova is a singer, former participant in "The Bachelor" and former beauty queen from Burgas. She presents the song "Forbidden Games". The joint appearance of the two in Sofia is described as a walk along "Oborishte" street.

Азис застана зад Киара след критики

Няколко дни преди разходката Азис е подкрепил Киара след нейно участие в нощен клуб в Студентски град. Певицата е била критикувана от част от коментаторите заради хореографията и сценичното си облекло.

В отговор Азис е написал „Обичам те“, а Киара му е отвърнала: „И аз също те обичам“. Именно тази размяна на послания, последвана от снимката от „Оборище“, засили интереса към отношенията им.

Предишни близки отношения около певеца

Before Chiara, Azis had shown public closeness with the singer Atija. For several months, he published photos with her, including from his mansion in Miami.

In 2022, Azis spoke about his close relationship with Ivayla Bakalova. “Ivayla is a true friend of mine, she is actually from my family“, the singer said.

In Azis's personal history, Galina Georgieva, the mother of his daughter Raya, also occupies an important place. The two have known each other since the beginning of his musical career.

Ornella: We haven't heard from each other for nearly 23 years

Among the names associated with Azis's early years is the singer Ornella. According to her, the two have not seen or heard from each other for nearly 23 years.

„Azis and I met by chance, but we quickly became close – professionally and emotionally. We laughed, we dreamed“, says Ornella.

At this stage, Azis's public messages and Chiara's reaction give rise to rumors, but do not clarify whether this is an official love affair or a close relationship between two colleagues and friends.

Source: hotarena.net