Chef Angelov joined a new culinary show

A pink burger and a chocolate lava cake with a liquid center were prepared by Isabel Ovcharova – Izzy, and the winner of the fifth season of “Hell’s Kitchen“ Stanislav Ivanov. Their meeting is part of the show “Memories with Taste“, which Izzy hosts on NOVA.

The menu is inspired by the host's favorite color. During the cooking, Stanislav revealed what ingredient he uses to achieve the characteristic pink color of the dishes. The two had to prepare both the juicy burger and the dessert with a liquid center.

Grandma's Recipes and Childhood Memories

The culinary meeting was not just a demonstration of recipes. Stanislav showed Izzy a few tricks he learned from his grandmother. Among them is how to cut onions without tears.

The conversation brought him back to childhood memories, and a special surprise from someone important to him added a personal moment to the episode. Stanislav also talked about love at first sight with his significant other, as well as the romantic gestures he surprised her with.

Personal message from Chef Angelov

Before the pink lava cake was ready, Chef Angelov appeared on the show. He sent a personal message to his champion from “Hell’s Kitchen“ and set a new task for Stanislav and Izzy.

Sources: darik.bg, nova.bg