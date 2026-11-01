Andrea announced a new relationship with a producer named Nikolay

Andrea has a new relationship with a producer named Nikolay, reports “Weekend“. According to the publication, their relationship has been going on for several months, and the singer has already moved into his apartment. The news comes after the end of her long-term relationship with boxer Kubrat Pulev, which lasted more than 10 years.

According to the publication, Andrea has also started a new stage in her personal life. She will turn 40 in January, and those close to the singer claim that she and Nikolay are discussing the possibility of having a child.

Sources: marica.bg, flagman.bg