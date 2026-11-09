Céline Dion Rocks Out to Metallica with Jack Black and Her Sons (PHOTOS)

Céline Dion surprised the audience at Metallica’s concert in Las Vegas by joining in with dancing, singing and air guitar during the performance of „Enter Sandman“. The Canadian singer attended the concert at Sphere on November 7 together with her 16-year-old twins, Eddy and Nelson, as well as actor Jack Black.

Dion watched the concert from a balcony box and was visibly enjoying the music. While Eddy sang along with the band, Nelson remained more reserved and followed the performance with his hands in his pockets. Jack Black, known as a longtime fan of heavy music, danced, rocked out and sang at the top of his lungs.

This was Céline Dion’s second visit to a concert from the „Life Burns Faster“ residency. A few days earlier, she had been filmed enthusiastically reacting to an instrumental duet between guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo.

After the concert, the singer posted a photo with her sons and Jack Black, in which the three of them were making rock hand gestures. „The second night with Metallica was earth-shaking,“ Dion wrote. She thanked James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo for the warm welcome and added: „We had a wonderful time. We really enjoyed the show.“

Dion’s interest in the band is not accidental. Earlier this year, she revealed that one of her son Eddy’s favorite artists is Metallica. Among the songs he likes is „Until It Sleeps“ from the album „Load“, released in 1996.

The „Life Burns Faster“ residency began on October 1 at Sphere and follows Metallica’s format of performing different songs on different nights. The fall leg concluded with the November 7 concert, and the band will return to Las Vegas in January 2027 for a new series of performances.

Dion’s appearance drew attention precisely because of the contrast between her ballad-heavy repertoire and Metallica’s heavy sound. Videos from the audience showed the singer and Jack Black enjoying themselves together, while after the concert her family met the band members backstage.