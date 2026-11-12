Black Friday at HomeMax from 13 November to 29 November with discounts of up to -70%

From 13 to 29 November HomeMax Black Friday offers discounts of up to -70% on products for renovation, furnishing, decoration, appliances and the garden. The biggest discounts are on interior and decoration products – up to -70%, while lighting discounts reach up to -60%. The campaign is a suitable opportunity both for a planned renovation and for home purchases before the winter season. The offers include building materials, floor coverings, sanitary ware, furniture, paints, electrical appliances and tools. This means that products for different stages of a renovation can be combined within a single campaign.

What discounts does Black Friday at HomeMax offer?

The discounts vary depending on the product category. For some of the range, they reach:

Interior and decoration – up to -70%;

Lighting – up to -60%;

Tiles and laminate flooring – up to -58%;

Sanitary ware – up to -55%;

Construction – up to -50%;

Appliances and storage – up to -50%;

Large and small domestic appliances – up to -47%;

Garden and garden tools – up to -45%;

Paints and plasters – up to -44%;

Furniture – up to -35%.

The different percentages make it possible to assess in advance which parts of the renovation offer the greatest potential savings.

What renovation projects can be planned during the campaign?

Black Friday is an opportunity to group larger purchases according to the stages of the renovation. When updating floors, for example, shoppers can look at the promotions on tiles and laminate flooring, while for the bathroom they can explore the offers in the sanitary ware category.

When refreshing a home, paints and plasters can be combined with lighting, furniture and decorative elements. For larger-scale projects, the offers on building materials and appliances are also relevant.

Who are the Black Friday offers suitable for?

The promotional period is suitable not only for a complete renovation. The discounts cover categories for smaller improvements – new lighting, furniture, decoration, organisation and storage, or preparing the home and garden for the next season.

The campaign runs from 13 November to 29 November, allowing purchases to be planned in advance instead of making renovation and furnishing decisions all at once.