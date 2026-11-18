A 48-year-old Irishman has been charged in the United States with breaking into a US military C-130 Hercules aircraft at Shannon Airport and rendering it unusable. According to the indictment, the damage to the Air National Guard aircraft amounts to approximately $60 million.

Daithi O'Corrain has been charged with destruction of government property. The indictment was unsealed in federal court in Manhattan. If convicted on this charge, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Barricaded himself inside the aircraft

The incident took place on April 11, 2026. At around 4:40 a.m., O'Corrain breached the security perimeter at Shannon Airport and reached a C-130H parked on a taxiway. The aircraft was en route to another country for a military mission.

According to the US indictment, he broke the locking mechanism on the rear crew door and barricaded himself inside using straps, clamps and screws. Metal pellets mixed with epoxy resin were placed in the door mechanisms to prevent them from being opened and closed.

Over the course of several hours, the man damaged key systems on the aircraft. He allegedly cut cable bundles and hydraulic lines, smashed all the instruments in the cockpit and punctured air ducts. Capsules containing gallium – a metal that can destroy aluminium and cause prolonged corrosion of steel – were also brought on board.

Crew spotted him through the cockpit

When the crew returned to the airport to prepare the aircraft for its next flight, they spotted O'Corrain through the uncovered cockpit window. They alerted security.

The man then climbed out through a hatch in the roof and began striking the fuselage with an axe. According to the indictment, unknown substances were poured into the fuel tanks and objects, including metal pellets, were placed inside them. Irish authorities arrested him at the scene.

“This was not a spontaneous act of vandalism,” said James Barnacle, head of the FBI's New York office. According to him, the defendant spent months studying the aircraft, acquiring tools and preparing the attack.

The aircraft will never fly again

The US Department of Justice says the damage rendered the C-130H inoperable and that the aircraft will not return to active service. Prosecutors further claim that if the liquid oxygen line had been severed rather than merely pinched, there would have been a risk of a massive explosion.

O'Corrain is not in custody in the United States, and no date has been set for his appearance before a US court. In Ireland, he has been charged with causing criminal damage and unlawful entry. According to organisers of an online campaign in his support, his actions were a protest against the US military presence in Ireland and American policy in the Middle East. These motives have not been confirmed as fact by US authorities.

Sources: apnews.com, theguardian.com, cbsnews.com