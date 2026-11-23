At checkout counters in San Francisco, the question “Paper or plastic?” began to lose its meaning in 2007. On March 27, the Board of Supervisors voted 10–1 to approve an ordinance banning large supermarkets and pharmacy chains from providing standard plastic shopping bags.

The measure was introduced by Supervisor Ross Mirkarimi. It was signed by Mayor Gavin Newsom on April 20 and took effect on November 20, 2007. San Francisco thus became the first major city in the United States to introduce such a ban.

What the ordinance provides

Initially, the rules applied to stores with annual sales of at least $2 million, as well as large pharmacy chains. Instead of conventional bags, retailers were required to offer recyclable paper, compostable or reusable bags.

The reasons were linked both to waste and to the use of oil in plastic production. According to estimates cited when the measure was adopted, the city's residents and visitors used around 180 million plastic bags in 2006.

Before the ban, the city and retailers had reached an agreement to limit their use. Retailers reported a reduction of 7.6 million bags, but authorities questioned the reliability of the figures. Mirkarimi, who authored the ordinance, said: “I hope other cities and states will follow this example.”

From a local measure to broader policy

In 2012, San Francisco extended the ban to all retail outlets and later to food establishments. The permitted paper and compostable bags could no longer be provided free of charge, with a minimum fee of 10 cents.

As of July 1, 2020, the city's rules prohibit plastic shopping bags at checkout counters. Permitted paper and compostable bags are charged at a minimum of 25 cents. The aim is for customers to bring their own reusable bags or limit the number of single-use bags they use.

How long plastic remains

It is often claimed that a plastic bag takes 400 years to decompose. That timeframe, however, has not been universally established. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency cites a broader range of 100 to 1,000 or more years, depending on conditions.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates that a plastic shopping bag takes 10 to 20 years to break down into microplastics. This does not mean that the material disappears completely: plastic breaks down into smaller particles and can remain in the environment indefinitely.

Sources: sfchronicle.com, cbsnews.com, sfgate.com