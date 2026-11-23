Photos of Juliana Gani and “Big Brother 2025” contestant Stefan Stoyanov sparked rumors of a new celebrity couple. The newspaper “Weekend” claims that the two have started a relationship, despite the 13-year age difference between them – Stoyanov is 22, while Gani is 35.

The two have posted photos together on social media and appeared together at a celebrity event. In the pictures, they pose close to each other, hug, hold hands and sit together on a sofa. The posts are also accompanied by heart and red rose emojis.

Gani: “We’re just partying. Nothing more”

On November 13, Juliana Gani told “Bulgaria Today” that she was in love with a new man, but refused to reveal his identity. She categorically denied that it was Stefan Stoyanov.

“We’re just partying. Nothing more,” Gani said about her relationship with Stoyanov.

In the same interview, she said: “I’m in love with a new man, whom I will keep secret for the time being.” Gani added that she would say more if their relationship developed.

After her breakup with Teodor Getsov

Gani’s admission comes after the end of her relationship with Teodor Getsov earlier in 2026. The two have a son, Kai. Gani is also the mother of older son David, from her relationship with Iliyan Naydenov.

For now, neither the identity of the new man in Juliana Gani’s life nor when their relationship began is known.

Sources: marica.bg, bgdnes.bg