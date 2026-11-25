Four furnaces operate without interruption, and a 10-meter pit has been dug beneath them. On November 25, 1735, the casting of the Tsar Bell is completed in the Moscow Kremlin—a giant weighing approximately 202 tons, standing 6.24 meters tall and measuring 6.6 meters in diameter.

The commission was made by Empress Anna Ioannovna, while its execution was entrusted to the Russian master Ivan Fyodorovich Motorin and his son Mikhail. Work began on November 26, 1734, with a solemn service at the Dormition Cathedral and a church blessing.

The casting requires a special site

Because of the dimensions of the future bell, the mold was built in a special foundry pit on Ivanovskaya Square. The space between it and the walls was filled with earth, which was carefully tamped down to withstand the pressure of the molten metal. Four furnaces were built around the pit, along with a mechanism for lifting the casing.

The first casting attempt in 1734 ended unsuccessfully after some of the furnaces were damaged and a fire broke out. Preparations resumed, but Ivan Motorin died in August 1735. The work was continued by his son Mikhail.

The final melting of the metal lasted 36 hours. The bronze was then poured into the mold in 1 hour and 12 minutes. In a preserved report dated November 25, 1735, the master craftsmen wrote:

„The bell was cast completely, without damage and without any hindrance.“

The fire leaves the giant voiceless

Once the metal cooled, the artistic finishing began. Inscriptions, reliefs and decorative images were applied to the bell, and the work was completed in the spring of 1737.

At that time, however, the fire known as the Trinity Fire engulfed Moscow. The wooden structure above the foundry pit caught fire, and burning debris began falling onto the bell. Muscovites poured water over it because they feared that the high temperature might melt the bronze giant.

The rapid and uneven cooling caused more than 10 cracks to appear. A piece weighing approximately 11 tons broke off the bell. The damage made its use impossible, and the Tsar Bell remained in the pit for almost a century.

The raising in the Kremlin

In 1836, a decision was made to remove the bell and place it on a special pedestal. The task was entrusted to the French architect Auguste de Montferrand, who was associated with the Alexander Column in St. Petersburg and the reconstruction of St. Isaac’s Cathedral.

On August 17, 1836, the complex operation was successfully completed. The raising lasted 42 minutes and 33 seconds, after which the Tsar Bell was placed on a pedestal in the Moscow Kremlin. It remains the heaviest bell in the world, but has never been hung and has never rung.

Sources: bta.bg, aif.ru