The black Batmobile used in Tim Burton’s 1992 film “Batman Returns” remained unsold at an auction in California. The highest bid reached $3.25 million, but it failed to meet the reserve price set by the owner.

The car was offered in Gardena, near Los Angeles, with a presale estimate of between $5 million and $7 million. Julien’s Auctions had hoped it would surpass the record for a Batmobile, set in 2013. At the time, the car from the 1960s television series “Batman,” driven by Adam West, sold for $4.6 million, including fees.

The example is known as “Hero Car No. 1” and is one of three versions specially built for the production. It is just under six meters long and features two elongated rear fins. This particular car was used in most of the film’s driving scenes.

The Batmobile has retained its original paint and Chevrolet V-8 engine. It also comes with a remote-controlled flame-throwing system. In the film, Michael Keaton’s character uses the system to set one of the Penguin’s henchmen on fire.

Before being displayed at the Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin, California, the car spent years in storage. It is not street-legal, and the engine and transmission have been tested only a limited number of times since filming ended.

“The $3.25 million bid shows that the Batmobile continues to have significant collector value,” said Robert Thompson, a professor of popular culture at Syracuse University.

According to him, the price is explained by the car’s connection to Tim Burton’s Batman films and by the fact that only three such vehicles were made for the production. Thompson also noted that the expansion of superhero films and the emergence of numerous variations of their characters may diminish the sense of exclusivity associated with such items.

Julien’s Auctions described the car as one of the most recognizable and significant vehicles in the history of Hollywood cinema. The auction house also linked its importance to Tim Burton’s darker visual aesthetic, which influenced subsequent superhero films.

The owner of the Batmobile wished to remain anonymous. After the reserve price was not met, the car did not change hands at the auction.