Clairvoyant Tsveta, who left “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise” days ago, said that her gift of clairvoyance manifested itself after severe poisoning when she was 11 years old. According to her, doctors barely managed to save her life, and after the experience she began having unusual sensations.

“I was 11 when I suffered severe poisoning from Degan. They barely saved my life. I thought there was something wrong with my head,” Tsveta said on "Predi obed". She presents the connection between the poisoning and the visions as her personal explanation for what happened.

The medium also talks about a serious car accident she survived in 2015. Later, a woman whose home she was staying at told her that she possessed clairvoyant abilities and that one day she would become famous.

Tsveta herself admits that she does not view her experiences solely as an advantage. “As much as it is a gift, it is also a curse,” she says. According to her, the visions appear both in the evening and after waking up: “I go to bed, I see things. I get up, I see things.”

She claims that sometimes she tries to keep her sensations to herself, but this causes her physical discomfort. “If my head starts hurting, I feel bad. I simply have to say it. I can’t keep it to myself,” the contestant explains.

After leaving the reality show, Tsveta also commented on her behavior at the Love Mansion. She admits that she was not entirely genuine in her relationship with Saleh and played a role.

“I admit, I was acting. I wasn’t myself. I’m not saying I didn’t like him, but not that much,” Tsveta says.

She also says that she initially felt attracted to Pavel and regrets some of the decisions she made during her participation. According to her, Ivka and Vladi are the only genuine people in the mansion, while most of the other couples will not remain together after the show ends.

Tsveta left “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise” without a new partner despite her feelings for several of the men there. According to her, her stay was filled with far too many positive and negative emotions, and in the final days she already wanted to return home to her child and family.