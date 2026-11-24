Emanuela’s aerial performance over the audience became a reason for comparisons with Galena after the singer’s two concerts at Arena 8888 in Sofia on November 17 and 18. Some of the comments on social media compared Emanuela’s stage concept to Galena’s show, with one of the labels being “Galena from AliExpress.”

The similarity in the aerial effects attracted the most discussion. According to critics, Emanuela repeated a stage approach that had already been used, but failed to achieve the same impact. Some audience members also raised objections to the show’s stage design and execution. There were also claims that playback was used, although they have not been confirmed.

Emanuela responded to the criticism with a post showing a video of performer Chris Brown flying over a stage. Alongside the footage, she wrote: “This is where we got the system for flying.” The remark was perceived as an ironic response to the accusations that she had copied Galena.

The post does not constitute an admission that the concept of the concerts was borrowed from Galena. Rather, Emanuela appears to be showing that aerial stage performances have also been used by other performers and are not an idea belonging exclusively to a particular Bulgarian singer.

Although the two concerts were presented as Emanuela’s standalone event, the public discussion that followed focused on the similarities with Galena’s show. Thus, the stage effect, conceived as one of the highlights of the performance, also became the center of the dispute over the originality of the production.

At present, there has been no public confirmation from Emanuela or Galena’s team of a conflict between the two singers over the matter. The only known fact is that Emanuela chose to respond to the comments with a short post and a reference to another performer.