Jessica Alba will pay her ex-husband Cash Warren $577,481 as part of the financial settlement of their divorce. The sum is stated in court documents obtained by Page Six and will be paid from the actress’s retirement benefits under HonorBar Inc.’s profit-sharing plan.

The amount will not necessarily remain unchanged. The documents state that it will be adjusted based on investment gains or losses up to the date the funds are transferred. After that, Jessica Alba will not be required to provide Warren with any additional benefits related to her company.

The new court order comes after a larger payment agreed upon when the divorce was finalized in February 2026. At that time, Warren received $3 million to equalize the distribution of their joint assets. According to TMZ, the amount was agreed to be paid in two installments of $1.5 million each.

The divorce concludes after a separation announced in December 2024. The Hollywood star filed for divorce in February 2025, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. The two were married for 16 years and have three children—Honor, Haven and Hayes. The former spouses share joint legal and physical custody of them.

In January 2025, when confirming their separation, Jessica Alba said that the two would move forward with respect for each other.

“We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other, and we will always be a family. Our children remain our highest priority, and we ask for privacy at this time,” she announced.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren did not sign a prenuptial agreement. She is a co-founder of the Honest Company, while Warren is a co-founder of the socks and underwear brand Pair of Thieves. As part of the divorce settlement, both the distribution of assets and the funds connected to the actress’s retirement plan were addressed.

Meanwhile, the actress has begun a new relationship with her co-star Danny Ramirez. Warren commented on her new romance by saying: “I’m happy for her.”