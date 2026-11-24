The late Pope Francis claimed that he had seen the devil three times, while during another mystical experience the „gates of hell“ appeared before his eyes. The previously unknown revelations are part of the personal diary of the former head of the Roman Catholic Church, published posthumously in a new book, which reveals his deepest fears, doubts and spiritual trials.

The book „The Personal Diary of Pope Francis,“ presented on November 24, contains entries by Jorge Mario Bergoglio from 1992 through August 2024. The edition was prepared by Argentine Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, one of Francis’ closest aides and head of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

According to Fernández, the late pontiff personally entrusted him with his notes, wishing for them to be used if they could help other people. After Francis’ death in April 2025, the cardinal received approval from his successor, Pope Leo XIV, to publish part of the diary.

Among the most unusual revelations are three experiences that Francis described as immediate encounters with the devil. Two of them occurred while he was archbishop of Buenos Aires, while the third – took place in Rome after his visit to Chile in 2018.

In an entry dated January 24, 2021, the pope recounted that Satan had appeared before him in human form. According to his memories, the first encounter took place approximately 15 years earlier, when he was travelling by car to his home.

„I will never forget his threatening yet seductive eyes,“ Francis wrote.

The second incident occurred in a chapel at a Carmelite monastery. There, the figure appeared before him once again, but this time its gaze was even more piercing.

„His eyes looked like flashes of fire,“ the late pope recalled.

The third experience took place during a meeting in Rome after his return from Chile. Francis claimed that on that occasion he not only saw the devil but also heard his voice. He described it as triumphant, authoritative and hoarse, creating the impression that he possessed everything.

The pontiff acknowledged that the experiences had shaken him, but according to his own words, faith and prayer helped him overcome his fear.

Particularly disturbing is the entry dated June 7, 2018, in which Francis described another unusual incident. The previous evening, while preparing for bed, he saw something he defined as the „gates of hell.“

„Last night I saw the entrance to hell. Pagan temptation in all its power. It terrified me,“ the pope wrote.

According to the diary, the experience was connected with the temptation of power and the danger of a person believing that he is omnipotent. Francis reached for his rosary, which he regarded as spiritual protection against evil.

These accounts are not presented as evidence of supernatural phenomena, but as the late pontiff’s personal spiritual experiences. Cardinal Fernández acknowledges that some readers may regard them as products of the imagination, but stresses that for Francis they carried profound religious meaning.

The diary also reveals a prolonged spiritual crisis that the pope went through between 2021 and 2022. During that period, his health problems worsened, while the governance of the Vatican was accompanied by financial investigations, internal conflicts and tensions surrounding reforms in the Church.

Pope Francis described this period as a time of spiritual emptiness, despair and doubts about his own abilities. He feared that he might abuse his power or harm the people around him while trying to control everything.

In some of his darkest reflections, the pontiff even expressed a wish for God to take him, rather than for him to continue causing suffering through his own mistakes.

Among the issues that tormented him was the scandal involving sexual abuse in the Catholic Church in Chile. Francis admitted that he had initially failed to properly assess the scale of the problem and later realized that the victims had been right.

At the same time, the diary also contains descriptions of consoling religious experiences. The pope recounted feeling that Jesus Christ was smiling at him mercifully, as well as moments when he found peace through prayer to the Virgin Mary and Saint Thérèse of Lisieux.

According to Cardinal Fernández, it was precisely the severe spiritual crisis that influenced some of Francis’ final important documents, including the apostolic exhortation C'est la confiance from 2023 and the encyclical Dilexit nos from 2024, dedicated to the love of Jesus Christ.

The book also contains an intriguing assessment of the future Pope Leo XIV. Even before his election as head of the Roman Catholic Church, Francis had described Cardinal Robert Prevost as a great pastor, a generous missionary and a blameless man.

Not all of the entries were included in the edition. Víctor Manuel Fernández explained that he omitted excerpts concerning the private lives of other people, as well as passages written in strange symbols that could not be deciphered. According to the cardinal, Francis had probably deliberately used this way of writing to keep certain thoughts to himself.

The diary ends on August 18, 2024, eight months before Pope Francis’ death at the age of 88. Its publication offers a rare glimpse into the inner world of the first pope from Latin America – a clergyman who, behind his public image as a smiling and approachable man, experienced profound personal and religious upheavals.