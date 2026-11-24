A profile in the American magazine “Vanity Fair” sparked a strong reaction after portraying Taylor Swift as a star who uses a victim narrative to control public opinion and the relationships within her circle. The piece was written by journalist Mae Jung and published under the headline “The Mastermind”.

Swift’s name is not written even once. Instead, the author uses the terms “The Star” and “The Mastermind”, but references to friendship bracelets, the role of “Miss Americana”, the songs and her public image make the identity of the subject recognizable. Jung says she spoke with more than 100 people, including former classmates, musicians, critics, industry figures and former close associates of the singer. Most are presented anonymously.

“Her most enduring image is not that of a musician, artist or celebrity, but of a combination of victim and person who causes harm,” the article says. It also claims that Swift presents herself as persecuted despite having enormous wealth and influence.

A music professional identified as “The Exec” describes the singer as “punitive”. Another source, called “The Person Familiar” and described as someone who was once close to her, states: “If you don’t see things her way, she comes for you.”

The same person claims that relationships with people around Swift can change abruptly. “They say something she doesn’t like, and they’re dead to her,” reads another quote in the article. “The Exec” compares her to Regina George—the character from the film “Mean Girls”, who became a symbol of school bullying.

The profile also contains claims about the family’s influence on the singer’s early career. A former classmate says that many children had talent, but Swift had the financial means to pursue her dream. The account follows the family’s move from Pennsylvania to Nashville and her first steps in country music.

Capital letters are scattered throughout the text, spelling out the title of the 2017 song “Look What You Made Me Do”. In this way, the article uses Swift’s own passion for hidden messages to construct its narrative about her.

Particular attention is devoted to the $26 million donation to local charities made around Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. Vanity Fair presents the gesture as part of the broader debate over the singer’s wealth and writes: “Beyond need lies desire. Beyond desire—greed.”

Swift declined to respond to questions sent by the magazine. After its publication, the piece quickly drew criticism on social media. Some users described it as a targeted attack, while others questioned its journalistic value because of the predominance of anonymous testimony. So far, the singer has not publicly responded to the claims themselves.