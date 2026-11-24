The holidays are coming, and with them one of the most recognizable symbols of Christmas is once again taking to Bulgaria’s roads – Coca-Cola’s iconic red truck. From 1 to 20 December, it will visit 11 cities across the country, bringing even more smiles, excitement and opportunities to share special moments in the run-up to the most beloved holidays.

This year, Coca-Cola is building on the beloved tradition with an even richer experience for visitors. At every stop, a Christmas village with festive decorations, entertainment, gifts and opportunities to meet Santa Claus will come to life around the truck.

The tour will begin on 1 December in the capital – at Sofia Christmas Fest next to the National Palace of Culture, where the festive atmosphere will also be enhanced by a special performance from Alex Kolev. With plenty of music, smiles and surprises, the first stop will launch the Christmas journey, bringing joy to thousands of people across the country. The activities will take place from 14:00 to 20:00.

The truck will then continue to Plovdiv – 2 and 3 December, Stara Zagora – 4 December, Sliven – 5 December, Burgas – 6 December, Varna – 8 and 9 December, Shumen – 10 December, Ruse – 11 December, Vratsa – 13 December, Pernik – 14 December, and Blagoevgrad – 15 December, before returning to the capital for the final three days of the tour – 18, 19 and 20 December.

Under the slogan “Refresh the Magic of Christmas”, Coca-Cola is once again inviting everyone to slow down during the holiday preparations and make time for the people they love. Because true magic is not about a perfectly arranged celebration, but about creating moments of happiness together and the spontaneous smiles we share.

This year, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in an even more magical festive atmosphere. Santa Claus will be waiting for them in a special cottage. An impressive Christmas tree more than four metres tall, themed decorations and various photo zones will turn every stop into a beautiful place for pictures.

To keep everyone entertained, there will be fun games and interactive activities with opportunities to win gifts. Among the most attractive prizes will be miniature replicas of Coca-Cola’s legendary Christmas truck, which the luckiest visitors will take home. There will also be themed Christmas gifts, as well as opportunities to enjoy refreshing moments with Coca-Cola.

The final stops of the tour will be in the capital, where visitors will be able to take part in an experience inspired by Coca-Cola’s history and its long-standing connection with Christmas.

This year, too, the festive tour will support a charitable cause. Visitors will be able to take part in initiatives by “Operation Teddy Bear”, supporting young people with talent and dreams for personal development.

With this year’s tour, Coca-Cola will once again be close to people during one of the most exciting periods of the year. Many of the stops will be located next to retail outlets operated by leading chains, turning everyday shopping and holiday preparations into an opportunity for a brief but inspiring encounter.