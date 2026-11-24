Steven Spielberg will direct his first Western – an adaptation of Irish writer Kevin Barry's novel „The Heart in Winter“. The Focus Features film will star Cillian Murphy, Jessie Buckley and Mark Rylance, while the screenplay has been entrusted to Paul Thomas Anderson. The premiere is expected in 2028.

The story is set in the American West and follows Irish poet Tom Rourke, who falls in love with Polly Gillespie – the new wife of the head of a local mine. The two set off for San Francisco, while armed pursuers are sent after them. Murphy and Buckley will play the central roles, while Rylance is also part of the main cast.

Spielberg's first Western

For Spielberg, the project marks his first foray into the genre as a director. He previously worked with Rylance on the historical drama „Bridge of Spies“, and reunited with Buckley after „Hamnet“, which he produced for Focus Features. Jessie Buckley won the „Oscar“ for Best Actress for her role in the film.

„Jessie and Cillian were the first people we thought of, and the two of them have never made a film together,“ Spielberg said. According to him, the story attracted him and Anderson with its tale of people who refuse to accept a life smaller than what they believe they deserve.

The director and Anderson have been discussing a joint project since early 2026. They were looking for a story set in America in the late 19th century. Spielberg said that the two watched dozens of Westerns on 35mm film while preparing the project.

„The Heart in Winter“ will be the first film for which Anderson is solely the screenwriter, without taking on directing duties. He won the „Oscar“ for Best Director for „One Battle After Another“, which received a total of six statuettes at the 2025 ceremony.

The producers are Kristie Macosko Krieger, Sarah Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson and Steven Spielberg. The executive producers include Tim Headington, Neal Shah, Ryan Zacharias and Ana Leoca.

Filming is scheduled for the winter of 2027, but an exact start date for production and a specific premiere date have not yet been announced. Universal will work on the production and distribute the film through its Focus Features division.

Cillian Murphy, winner of the „Oscar“ for „Oppenheimer“, recently returned as Thomas Shelby in the Netflix film „Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man“. Jessie Buckley is set to appear in „Hold on to Your Angels“, while Mark Rylance will star in Luca Guadagnino's biopic about Sam Altman, „Artificial“.