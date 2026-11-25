A small cluster of four to six cells marks the beginning of one of the most intense scientific and ethical debates in the United States. On November 25, 2001, Advanced Cell Technology, a company based in Worcester, Massachusetts, announced that it had created cloned human embryos.

The aim was not to create a cloned child. The goal was so-called therapeutic cloning — obtaining stem cells with genetic material matching that of a patient. In theory, such cells could be transformed into different types of cells and tissues and used in future research into diseases such as diabetes, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions.

How the experiment was conducted

The researchers used somatic cell nuclear transfer. In this method, the nucleus of a human egg cell is removed and replaced with the nucleus of an adult human cell. The resulting embryo carries the genetic material of the cell donor, rather than a combination of genes from an egg and sperm.

The experiment used egg cells from seven women. The nuclei of 19 egg cells were replaced with genetic material from skin cells or cumulus cells — cells located around the egg. None of the 11 egg cells with a nucleus from a skin cell began dividing. However, early development began in seven of the eight egg cells with nuclei from cumulus cells.

Two of the embryos reached the four-cell stage, while one reached six cells. The division then stopped. This meant that the company failed to obtain a blastocyst — a more advanced stage of embryonic development from which embryonic stem cells can be extracted.

Promise for medicine, but no stem cells obtained

Advanced Cell Technology presented the results as evidence that cloning could be used for medical purposes without the aim of reproducing a human being. The company also reported a separate embryo obtained through parthenogenesis — a process in which an egg begins dividing without fertilization.

In practice, the experiment did not result in medically usable stem cells. The embryos stopped developing too early, and the scientific value of the result was assessed cautiously. “This is more of a political and ethical landmark than a scientific breakthrough,” Harry Griffin, a scientist from the team that created Dolly the sheep, told Reuters.

The news sparked a debate about the boundary between scientific research and the creation of human life. Opponents of the method argued that extracting embryonic stem cells would mean destroying the embryo created for that purpose. Its supporters insisted that therapeutic cloning was different from reproductive cloning and could lead to genetically matched tissues for patients.

The achievement of 2001 remained limited to early cell division. It did not create a cloned human being or provide stem cells for treatment, but it placed therapeutic cloning at the center of the scientific and public debate.

Sources: washingtonpost.com, abcnews.com, rferl.org