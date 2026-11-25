A federal grand jury in Los Angeles has indicted Thomas Wayne Markle, the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on two counts. The 82-year-old Markle is charged with possessing child sexual abuse material, U.S. federal authorities said.

According to the indictment, the material consists of 35mm film negatives discovered at two storage facilities in the Los Angeles area. During the searches, federal agents seized approximately 78 items, including negatives, slides and books.

Charges linked to material from storage facilities in Los Angeles

Prosecutors allege that some of the images show Markle in the presence of minors. The indictment states that on October 30 and November 4, 2026, he possessed negatives containing illegal images.

The investigation began after the FBI received reports about Markle’s belongings in the Philippines and a storage unit in California. According to court documents, he had used one of the storage facilities since 2008. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Markle was arrested in Florida on November 6. He was initially released under certain conditions, including home confinement and electronic monitoring. He was later taken back into custody after allegedly cutting off his electronic ankle monitor. He is being held in custody in Florida and is expected to be transferred to Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

Markle denies the charges

During an interview to assess his mental fitness, Markle denied committing any offense. According to a report cited by the Associated Press, he said: “I do not possess child pornography. I do not have pictures of naked children.“

The federal court has determined that Markle understands the charges and is able to assist in his defense. He is expected to appear before a federal court in Los Angeles, where he will be formally informed of the indictment.

If convicted, Markle could face up to 20 years in prison on each of the two counts. The charges do not constitute proof of guilt, and he is presumed innocent until a final court judgment is issued.

Meghan Markle said she was „deeply distressed“ by the allegations against her father and that her decision not to allow contact between him and her children was motivated by her desire to protect them.

Separately from the U.S. case, Philippine authorities are investigating allegations of possession and intent to distribute illegal child sexual abuse material. At present, there is no information that charges have been filed against Markle in the Philippines.

Sources: apnews.com, cbsnews.com, nbclosangeles.com