On November 21, Björk turns 61. Born in Reykjavík in 1965, she began her professional career as a child, and her first album was released in 1977, when she was 11 years old. Even then, her voice proved to be only the beginning of a career in which music would never stand alone.

Björk Guðmundsdóttir became internationally known as the vocalist of The Sugarcubes. The Icelandic band was formed in 1986, and the song „Birthday“ turned their unusual sound into a phenomenon beyond the country’s borders. After the band broke up in 1992, Björk embarked on a solo career.

From „Debut“ to „Homogenic“

Her solo album „Debut“ was released in 1993 and revealed the direction that would become her trademark: electronic rhythms, jazz, club music, chamber arrangements and a voice that could be childlike, unrestrained and dramatic all at once. „Post“ followed in 1995, and „Homogenic“ in 1997, with songs such as „Human Behaviour“, „Big Time Sensuality“ and „Jóga“.

The music videos are no less important than the songs themselves. „All Is Full of Love“ presents Björk as a porcelain figure brought to life in a mechanical laboratory, while „It's Oh So Quiet“ turns an ordinary street into a choreographed musical. In this way, her music began to exist simultaneously as sound, image and a theatrical experience.

Cinema and her most demanding role

In 2000, Björk played the leading role and composed the music for Lars von Trier’s „Dancer in the Dark“. She played Selma, a worker who gradually loses her sight but finds refuge in musical fantasies.

For her role, Björk received the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival. The song „I've Seen It All“ from the film was nominated for an „Oscar“ for Best Original Song. This remains her only major film role, but it made Björk a rare example of a musician to receive international recognition simultaneously for acting and film music.

The voice as an instrument

On her subsequent albums, Björk continued to change the rules. Her 2004 album „Medúlla“ was built largely around the human voice, including choirs, beatboxing and layered vocals. „Biophilia“ from 2011 connected songs with natural phenomena, interactive apps and educational ideas. „Vulnicura“ from 2015 is an intimate album about separation, while 2017’s „Utopia“ seeks a brighter and more affirming tone. Her latest studio album, „Fossora“, was released in 2022.

By 2026, Björk has received 18 nominations for the „Grammy“ Awards, but has not won a single statuette. Her latest recognition comes with her appearance on „Berghain“ by Rosalía and Yves Tumor, which was nominated in three categories for the 2027 awards.

A new chapter in Iceland

In 2026, Björk presented the exhibition „Echoalalia“ at the National Gallery of Iceland. The project combines music, film, stage design and technology, while some of the material is connected to a forthcoming album expected in 2027. Details about the title and release date have not yet been announced.

„I set rules for myself and then, of course, I love breaking them,“ Björk said in an interview with „The Guardian“. That sentence also captures the essence of her career: every subsequent song should be recognisable, but never entirely predictable.

Sources: apnews.com, theguardian.com, nme.com