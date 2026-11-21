Maya Jama is among the names being mentioned as a possible partner for the new James Bond, whose role, according to a report by Daily Mail, will be played by Robert Pattinson. So far, there has been no official confirmation that the television star has received an offer or is among the final candidates.

Speculation emerged after 32-year-old Jama attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London. She was dressed in a sheer black lace Dolce & Gabbana gown, which attracted the attention of guests and the media.

„Maya looked in that dress as though she were auditioning for the role,“ said a source close to the former Love Island host, quoted by the Daily Mail. Another person from her circle added: „Knowing Maya, I certainly wouldn’t bet against her.“

From television host to actress

Interest in Jama comes after a series of changes in her career. She stepped down from her hosting role on Love Island after three years, and in the new season of The Masked Singer she will appear in just one episode.

Before that, Jama made her acting debut in Guy Ritchie’s series The Gentlemen. According to the report, the director was pleased with her work, and the role helped her be seen as more than just a reality television host.

The bigger change in her plans is linked to Netflix. The company announced a partnership with Jama, who will host the new 12-episode dating show Will You Marry Me?. The format is planned for 2027 and will unfold over four weeks of live episodes. Viewers will vote on the dates, the elimination of contestants and the development of the love story.

Her appearance on The Celebrity Traitors

„I’m incredibly excited to be working with Netflix. I can’t wait for this next chapter,“ said Maya Jama.

Jama attracted additional attention with her appearance in the second season of The Celebrity Traitors, where she was chosen as a Traitor. She made it to the final stage of the game, and her behaviour on the show was among the season’s most talked-about moments. The Independent also noted that Jama reached the show’s final and then moved on to a new stage in her career.

Alongside her television and acting commitments, Jama is developing advertising and business projects. She has worked with Rimmel, Maybelline, Dolce & Gabbana, Uber Eats and Adidas, and has also been linked to beauty products, investments in companies, a plant-based drinks business and a property firm.

It is precisely the combination of television popularity, advertising contracts and new acting commitments that lies behind speculation that Jama could turn to a major film franchise. For now, the role of the Bond girl remains only a possibility, and the official casting for the character’s partner has not been announced.

Sources: dailymail.com, independent.co.uk