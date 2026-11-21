A candle, a child’s hand and a quiet prayer before the icon – this is how November 21 begins in many Bulgarian families. On this day, the Orthodox Church celebrates the Presentation of the Virgin Mary, while in Bulgaria the holiday is also observed as Christian Family Day and Orthodox Christian Youth Day.

According to Church tradition, Saints Joachim and Anna take their three-year-old daughter Mary to the Temple in Jerusalem and dedicate her to God. The story places parental responsibility and the spiritual upbringing of the child at its center.

The family as a “domestic church”

In Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church designated the holiday in 1929 as Christian Family Day and Orthodox Christian Youth Day. That is why tradition encourages parents to attend a church service together with their children, light a candle and offer a prayer for health, peace and harmony in the home.

Going to church also has symbolic significance – it is a reminder that upbringing is not limited to caring for material needs. In the Christian tradition, the family is the first place where a child encounters concepts such as kindness, compassion, forgiveness and responsibility.

What the traditional feast includes

“Upbringing in the traditions of the Church from an early age bears fruit later on,” writer Martin Ralchevski told the Bulgarian National Radio.

The Presentation of the Virgin Mary is observed during the Christmas Fast. According to the Church calendar, fish is permitted on November 21, so the festive table may include a fish dish, fasting bread, boiled wheat, beans, pickles and dried fruit. Customs vary in different parts of the country, while some families limit themselves to a shared fasting dinner and prayer.

Tradition does not require a single household ritual. What matters is for loved ones to gather, share their bread and pay attention to the children and older members of the family. The Bulgarian Orthodox Church defines the day as an opportunity for parents to recall their spiritual responsibilities toward their children.

Thus, November 21 combines the feast dedicated to the Virgin Mary with a message for everyday life: a home is built not only with a shared roof, but also with shared care, personal example and time spent together.