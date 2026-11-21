Nikita Hand was 29 when she went to a Christmas party with her colleagues from a hair salon in Dublin. She had a young daughter, a long-term partner and a life she describes as ordinary and happy. “I was lively and sociable. I loved going out, I loved fashion and I felt comfortable in my body,” Hand recalls.

Almost eight years later, she describes that night in her memoir “I’m Not the Perfect Victim”. In it, Hand claims that after the evening ended, she was sexually assaulted by Conor McGregor at a hotel in Dublin. According to her account, she was seriously injured and disoriented when she returned home more than a day later.

From silence to the courtroom

Hand did not initially name the man she accused. She says she feared that she would not be believed because she had consumed alcohol and cocaine and had herself contacted McGregor on social media. “I don’t remember exactly what my message said,” she admits, adding that she wanted to find out whether there was somewhere else she could continue the evening.

In January 2019, Hand gave a statement to the police. In 2020, Ireland’s Director of Public Prosecutions declined to bring criminal charges, citing insufficient evidence. McGregor denied the allegations and said the sexual contact had been consensual.

After the decision not to pursue criminal proceedings, Hand filed a civil lawsuit. In November 2024, a jury at Dublin’s High Court found McGregor civilly liable for raping her and awarded her nearly €250,000 in damages. He was later also ordered to pay legal costs estimated at around €1.5 million.

The end of the legal battle

The Court of Appeal rejected McGregor’s appeal in July 2025. The court also rejected his attempt to introduce new evidence relating to claims of a conflict between Hand and her then-partner. In December 2025, the Supreme Court refused permission for a further appeal, bringing the legal proceedings to an end.

Hand says the process lasted seven years and left a lasting impact on her life. Her decision to tell her whole story in a book was also connected to the case against British comedian Russell Brand, who was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison in November 2026 for rape and three sexual assaults. “The entire case against Brand took me back,” Hand says.

“I’m Not the Perfect Victim” was written with the assistance of Catherine Rogers and was published in September 2026. Hand says she wants the book to help other victims of sexual violence speak out and not give up their pursuit of justice.

Sources: dailymail.com, rte.ie