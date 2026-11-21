Prince Harry appeared on ITV’s This Morning, where he spoke about his family’s life in the UK and his children Archie and Lilibet’s adjustment to their new school. In a conversation with hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, he said that it was „wonderful to be back on home soil“ and that the country still felt like home.

„It’s always interesting when you live abroad and look at things from the outside. Now that I’m back here, everything feels familiar to me,“ Harry said. He added that he had missed British winters, pubs and walks in the countryside.

Archie and Lilibet are getting used to school uniforms

Seven-year-old Archie and five-year-old Lilibet started school in the UK after the family moved from California in August. Harry described wearing a uniform as one of the biggest changes for the children.

„It’s a big cultural change. Uniforms are something new for them, but they certainly helped them. Both children’s confidence has increased significantly since they started at a British school,“ he said. The prince joked that he was trying to „squeeze the American accents out of them“, while their classmates were doing the same.

Harry also said that the children were looking forward to seeing snow. As for the Christmas menu, he said that his wife Meghan and mother-in-law Doria Ragland would probably prepare gumbo or turkey.

A shot of whisky and a conversation about James Bond

During the programme, Harry joined television chef Phil Vickery in preparing a traditional Christmas cake. Before that, he had a shot of whisky with Alison Hammond, then joked that he had been used to following orders in the army, but soldiers received ready-made rations rather than cooking.

Harry was asked to choose between James Bond and the American „Mission: Impossible“ franchise. He chose Bond and backed Robert Pattinson’s selection for the role of Agent 007. „I think it’s wonderful. I can’t wait to see him,“ the prince said. Pattinson was announced as the next James Bond on 16 November.

ITV to broadcast the Invictus Games

Harry’s appearance coincided with ITV’s announcement that it would be the exclusive broadcaster of the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027. The competition will take place from 10 to 17 July and will bring together 550 participants from 26 countries.

Alison Hammond and Paralympian Ade Adepitan will host the opening and closing ceremonies. In the studio, Harry was joined by former Games participants Josh Boggi and Jules Bayle, who spoke about the role of the competition in their recovery and the restoration of their confidence.

Sources: dailymail.com, itv.com, independent.co.uk