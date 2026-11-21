Fiona, the nine-year-old hippopotamus who became a global celebrity after her premature birth, has died after swallowing a knitted hat at the Cincinnati Zoo. The animal died on Thursday, nearly two weeks after the foreign object entered her digestive tract.

A post-mortem examination showed that the hat had become lodged in the middle of the small intestine. According to zoo director Dave Jenayck, it was located about 25 feet beyond the stomach and approximately 50 feet from the end of the intestine. Because of the anatomy of hippopotamuses and the way their intestines are attached to the abdominal wall, specialists had no safe access to the site.

Attempts to save her

“Open surgery would have been a death sentence for her,” Jenayck said.

The hat entered the enclosure about 11 days before Fiona’s death. A visitor threw it into the air, after which a fan caught it and propelled it through a small opening above the viewing windows. Zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley described what happened as a complete accident.

The veterinary team provided round-the-clock care for the animal. Fiona was hydrated, given treats and monitored constantly. Specialists even brought in a vibrating platform from a horse farm and encouraged her to stand on it several times a day, hoping that the movement would help the hat pass through her digestive tract.

Fiona was sedated twice for examinations. An ultrasound showed intestinal folding, indicating that she was continuing to try to overcome the blockage. However, the hat was not found during a colonoscopy using a nine-foot instrument. It was not visible in other examinations either.

The hippopotamus who survived against the odds

Fiona was born six weeks premature in January 2017 and weighed 29 pounds. At the time, her weight was below the lowest recorded weight for a newborn hippopotamus of her species.

She was unable to nurse, so a zoo employee milked her mother by hand. Fiona’s development was documented through photographs and videos, and her story was followed by people around the world. She became one of the most recognizable residents of the Cincinnati Zoo.

After her death, a memorial with flowers, cards and other tributes was created in front of the enclosure. The animal that survived a difficult beginning and attracted visitors and online attention for years was unable to overcome an obstacle that proved inaccessible to veterinary specialists.

Sources: dailymail.com, apnews.com, cbsnews.com