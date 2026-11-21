At the foot of the ruins of Čachtice Castle, the story of Elizabeth Báthory – the Hungarian aristocrat turned into the „Blood Countess“ – is still told today. The most frequently repeated version speaks of 650 murdered girls, bathing in blood, and a room walled up so that the prisoner could not leave for the rest of her life. Historical documents, however, reveal a more complicated picture.

How Báthory Ended Up in the Castle

Báthory was born in 1560 into one of Hungary’s most influential families. In 1575, she married the military commander Ferenc Nádasdy, and after his death in 1604, she inherited a vast fortune and numerous estates. Her wealth, background and political influence explain why the case did not end with an ordinary criminal trial.

In 1610, King Matthias II assigned Palatine György Thurzó to investigate rumors that young women were being tortured and killed on Báthory’s estates. On December 29, 1610, she was detained, and the following day she was taken to Čachtice Castle. This is recorded in a document from the late 17th century, preserved in the State Archive in Prešov.

Interrogations of witnesses and a trial against some of her servants followed. Two women and one man were executed in January 1611, while another accused servant woman was sentenced to life imprisonment. According to the charges, they had helped carry out violence against girls and young women.

Where the Figure of 650 Came From

The highest number of alleged victims was not established through a discovered list or direct testimony. A servant woman stated that she had heard from the courtier Jakob Szilvássy about a book in which Báthory had recorded the names of 650 girls. The book was never found, and Szilvássy did not confirm this in his own testimony. Guinness World Records notes that some of the evidence was indirect and that the servants’ confessions were made after severe torture.

The various testimonies cite figures ranging from several victims to hundreds. For this reason, modern researchers do not accept 650 as a proven number. It is confirmed that numerous accusations were brought against Báthory and that her servants were convicted, but the exact scale of the crimes cannot be reconstructed with certainty.

Was She Really Walled Up?

Báthory was never put on trial and was never officially convicted. As a member of a powerful aristocratic family, she was not treated like an ordinary defendant. According to the archival record, the king initially insisted on a new trial, a death sentence and the confiscation of her property, but it was ultimately agreed that she would be held in lifelong confinement. Only family members, a preacher and a woman who brought her food were allowed to see her.

Thus, the certain fact is that she was isolated in the castle for life. The description that she was literally walled up in a small room with an opening for food appears in the prosecution’s version and in later accounts, but it should not be presented as the result of a court sentence.

The story about bathing in blood is also not confirmed by the early materials relating to the case. Guinness World Records states that the vampire-related details emerged years after Báthory’s death. The Associated Press quotes researcher Anushka Bailey, who suggests that the story may have been a political fabrication: „It was a rigged case.“

Elizabeth Báthory died in Čachtice on August 21, 1614, at the age of 54. She received no sentence, but went down in history as the most famous „Blood Countess“ – an image built on a real investigation, disputed testimony and legends added long after her death.

Sources: apnews.com, guinnessworldrecords.com