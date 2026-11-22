When Deirdre Keane crossed the finish line in Central Park, she was 34 weeks pregnant. The 38-year-old American finished the New York City Marathon in 4 hours, 6 minutes and 55 seconds, bringing to an end a series of seven marathons run during the same pregnancy.

The race on November 1 was also the final challenge in her personal goal for the year—to complete all seven marathons in the prestigious World Marathon Majors series. In addition to New York, Keane competed in Tokyo, Boston, London, Sydney, Berlin and Chicago.

Pregnancy changed the plan, but not the goal

Keane began 2026 with an ambitious calendar of 11 races. It included the seven major marathons, two ultramarathons, the Ironman triathlon and a mountain marathon in Ireland. After the Tokyo Marathon, she felt that her pace was slower than usual. A pregnancy test taken after the Boston and London races confirmed the reason.

She decided to continue, but dropped the Ironman triathlon and one ultramarathon. Speaking to The Associated Press, Keane said that she and her husband, Brian, decided to approach each race individually, without pursuing her usual pace.

“I knew how unusual it was to run a marathon at 34 weeks, but I knew my physical condition and my own limits well,” Keane said.

After consulting her obstetrician-gynecologist, she continued her training. She ran the Sydney Marathon at 25 weeks, the Berlin Marathon at 29 weeks, and finished the Chicago Marathon at 31 weeks. In New York, she was no longer looking for a fast time, but for a safe finish.

Her husband waited for her at several points along the course

Keane admits that the New York start was the most concerning because her pregnancy was already more visible and she could feel it more strongly. Friends supported her along the course, while Brian appeared at several points to hand her water.

One section passed just a block from Weill Cornell Hospital, where Keane plans to give birth. This prompted jokes that she might interrupt the marathon to get to the maternity ward.

“I’m very stubborn and determined. I was also lucky and felt well, so I managed to do it,” she said.

Marathons are part of her family history

Keane began running in honor of her father, John, an Irish immigrant who also took part in marathons. He died of cancer when she was 13, but continued training until the final months of his life. He even finished his last New York Marathon the day before surgery to remove a tumor.

In 2023, Keane also completed the World Marathon Challenge—seven marathons on seven continents within seven days. At the time, she was the fastest woman in the event that year.

After finishing in New York, Keane said she wanted to pass on to her future son the lessons she had learned from running. “I want to teach him resilience and that he can do difficult things,” she said.

Sources: cbsnews.com, washingtonpost.com, sports.yahoo.com