Gordito, considered the oldest recorded giant otter in the world, has died at the age of 19 at Longleat Safari Park in Wiltshire, United Kingdom. The animal died of natural causes at the age of 19 years, 7 months and 10 days.

Gordito leaves behind more than 100 descendants living in various zoos and parks across Europe. Together with his partner, Ini, he was an important part of the breeding programme for the endangered species.

The Story of Gordito and Ini

The two animals initially lived together in Germany, but were later moved to different locations. Ini arrived at Longleat after she failed to get along with her daughter. Specialists then decided to reunite the pair.

Their reunion was filmed for the television programme Animal Park and attracted international attention on social media. „Their reunion was particularly moving,“ said Darren Beasley, head of animal operations at Longleat. He described Gordito and Ini as „a key part“ of the species’ breeding programme.

„He was a very special animal for the team, which is devastated by his loss, although death is a natural part of the life cycle of all animals,“ Beasley said.

A Caring Partner and Fearless Jumper

Keeper Chris Burr described Gordito as calm, gentle, loving and caring. According to him, the otter „would do anything for Ini,“ followed her everywhere and sometimes responded to her name instead of his own.

Gordito was also known for his behaviour in the water. While Ini used the ramp to enter the pool, he preferred to jump from the highest platform. Burr said the animal would be remembered for his devotion to Ini and his good looks.

Ini is in good condition and continues to be shown to visitors in the giant otter and crocodile area. Following Gordito’s death, the title of oldest recorded giant otter will likely pass to his brother Maldito, who lives in Germany.

Sources: bbc.com, longleat.co.uk