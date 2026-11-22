The latest episode of „The Traitors: Game of Traitors“ ended with two heavy blows for the Faithful. Georgi Bratoev was „murdered“ by decision of the secret conclave, while Tea Minkova left after a vote at the round table. After her role was revealed, it became clear that she had been Faithful.

Georgi Bratoev was among the most active participants in the Palace of Secrets, and his elimination appeared to be an attempt by the Traitors to create even more confusion. His brother Valentin took it the hardest, remaining in the game. Georgi himself described the move as well judged.

„I think it was a good move. I want to tell my brother that I got what I came for from „The Traitors“ as a Faithful,“ Georgi Bratoev said.

After his departure, suspicions in the Palace turned toward Tea Minkova. She thought that Valentin Bratoev might be a Traitor, while Valentin was convinced that Tea was the one concealing her true role. Naum Shopov, for his part, suspected Milen Keremedchiev and Emil Konrad.

Tea Minkova left as a Faithful

The debate at the round table continued for a long time, but in the end the participants united around Tea Minkova’s name. After the vote, she was banished, and the revelation that she was Faithful caused disappointment among the others.

Stefani Laleva reacted sharply and accused the group of making the same mistake again by coordinating the vote. Milen Keremedchiev apologized to Naum Shopov for Tea’s elimination, although he himself is one of the active Traitors. Naum said that he had no intention of organizing such votes again.

After the round table ended, tension also intensified in the Traitors’ camp. Milen Keremedchiev told Valentin that he suspected Vanya Shtereva or Mihaela Zinoviev. Nancy Karaboycheva admitted that she had doubts about Milen, but was afraid to openly turn against him.

The Traitors are looking for their next target

During their secret conversations, Nancy suggested eliminating a strong Faithful who was not arousing suspicion. The names discussed included Stefani Laleva, Kristina Kostova and Ventsi Mitsov.

After Emil Markov’s elimination in the previous episode, Milen Keremedchiev, Nancy Karaboycheva and Kris Makarov remained in the Traitors’ camp. They continue to operate in secret, while the Faithful have now lost another strong player and made another mistake at the round table.

Sources: btv.bg, bgdnes.bg