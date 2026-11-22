At the age of 16, Veselin Vasilev is already combining school with work on projects in e-commerce and technology. The tenth-grader from the Acad. Ivan Gyuzelev National Mathematics and Science High School in Gabrovo is also chairman of the student council.

His first encounter with technology came at the age of nine, when he assembled a computer with the help of his grandfather. That was when his interest in technology and the online environment began.

From Reselling Phones to Automation

“I started when I was nine. That was when I learned that not everything on social media is what it seems,” Veselin Vasilev said.

A year later, the student began reselling phones. He went on to try various online stores, T-shirt sales and dropshipping. Gradually, Veselin turned his attention to software products, e-commerce and process automation for companies.

He has more than 15 certificates in cybersecurity and ethical hacking. His interest in the internet also includes its lesser-known aspects. According to him, at the age of 12 he received a certificate related to tools for accessing the so-called dark web.

He Has Limited His Use of Social Media

“At the moment, I work in business automation and e-commerce. I solve specific problems. I have gone through T-shirts, dropshipping and various trends,” he said.

In order to combine his school responsibilities with work on his projects, Veselin removed social media apps from his phone. His profiles remain active, but he checks them from a computer.

“I saw that I no longer had time to study, so I deleted them from my phone. This saves me one or two hours a day, which I can invest in something else,” the young man explained.

When making decisions, he tries to assess what the consequences could be years from now and how his choices will affect the future.

Support from His Family and School

Teacher Tsvetana Kyumyurdzhieva describes Veselin as an alert student who manages to combine excellent performance at school with other meaningful activities.

“Vesko is a boy who finds time for everything. He can be an excellent student and at the same time do many other meaningful things,” Tsvetana Kyumyurdzhieva said.

The support of his family and school allows him to develop his interests without neglecting his education. The next step for the 16-year-old student is to continue testing ideas and creating technological solutions for specific business tasks.