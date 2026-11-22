Minister of Youth and Sports Encho Keryazov proposed to his longtime partner. He announced the happy news himself and published footage of the moment, showing him getting down on one knee before his girlfriend.

The proposal took place at the home where she grew up. Only the couple’s parents and their children were present for the intimate moment.

„I have been to many amazing places around the world, in some of the most beautiful cities and on huge stages. But for the most important question of my life, I chose the home where she grew up. In the presence only of our parents and our children,“ Keryazov wrote.

He concluded his message with the words: „Because true love does not need glamour.“

The proposal comes after a long-term relationship between Keryazov and his partner. The sports minister has not announced when the wedding will take place.

Sources: focus-news.net