In “Halloween,” she is the young Laurie Strode, trying to survive Halloween night. More than four decades later, Jamie Lee Curtis has dozens of roles, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a place among the most recognizable actresses in American cinema behind her. She was born on November 22, 1958, in Santa Monica, California, and turns 68 today.

Curtis is the daughter of two major stars – Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. Her mother remains forever linked to the history of horror because of her role in Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho.” Jamie Lee Curtis herself made her film debut in 1978 in John Carpenter’s “Halloween.” The character of Laurie Strode turned her into one of the best-known “scream queens,” and the heroine appeared in several films in the franchise over the years.

From horror to major comedy

After the success of “Halloween,” Curtis appeared in several more horror productions, including “The Fog,” “Prom Night” and “Terror Train.” Her career, however, did not remain confined to the genre. In “Trading Places,” she showcased her comedic talent, and later appeared in “A Fish Called Wanda,” “True Lies” and “Freaky Friday.”

In 1994’s “True Lies,” Curtis starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and won a Golden Globe for her role as Helen Tasker. Later, she became one of the faces of the comedy “Freaky Friday,” in which she plays a mother who switches bodies with her daughter, played by Lindsay Lohan.

The Oscar comes after four decades

In 2023, the actress received her first Academy Award nomination for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” In Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s film, she plays Deirdre Beaubeirdra – a tax inspector who becomes part of a story told across multiple parallel universes.

Curtis won the statuette for Best Supporting Actress. In her acceptance speech, she said: “I know it looks like I’m standing here by myself, but I am hundreds of people.” She then thanked the crew, her family and the audience that had supported genre films throughout her career.

The actress continues to work actively. In 2025, she returned as Tess Coleman in the sequel “Freaky Friday 2.” In 2026, her participation in a film adaptation of “Murder, She Wrote” was also confirmed, in which she will play the character Jessica Fletcher, known from the series starring Angela Lansbury. The premiere is scheduled for December 22, 2027.

Curtis is also the author of children’s books, and her public image has long extended beyond acting. She is equally recognizable as Laurie Strode, as the comedic heroine from “Freaky Friday” and as the Oscar winner who had to wait more than 40 years for her first nomination.

Sources: apnews.com, theguardian.com